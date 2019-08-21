Scott Baron celebrates quarter-century of legal service

BY JACOB KAYE AND MAX PARROTT

Scott Baron and Associates, PC, is celebrating 25 years serving the greater New York community, representing the wrongfully injured and hurt, all the while, remaining true to its Queens roots.

Baron, the firm’s founder, was raised in Howard Beach. Despite expanding beyond the borough – the firm has offices in both Yonkers and Howard Beach – Baron said his commitment to his community and clients remains constant.

Baron and his team work to help clients who have suffered serious physical, emotional or mental harm. The firm represents clients involved in disputes alleging wrongdoing or damage to their rights, reputation or property caused by another party.

Some of the more common cases the firm takes on center around dog bites, slip-and-fall injuries and wrongful death claims, but the firm also handles cases like automobile accidents, defective products, infliction of emotional distress, intentional misconduct or negligence.

“What I love about personal injury representation is the contingency retainer. Unlike other litigation matters, the client need not pay any money upfront, and retains our firm on a contingency basis,” Baron told QNS. “The fee is one-third of the gross recovery. This enables people to hire an attorney and not worry about coming up with a substantial amount of money upfront, and focus on just feeling better.”

Baron said that he sees his role in the field of personal injury law as leveling the playing field against insurance companies.

“Insurance companies are corporations in business to make a profit. They in no way wish to unilaterally compensate injured victims for their injuries. They also don’t fully inform injured victims of all of their legal rights, including but not limited to medical treatment coverage, lost wages, etc.,” Baron said.

From an $8 million verdict, to various multimillion-dollar settlements, the Howard Beach firm works to make sure each individual client gets fair compensation. They also settle cases for as little as $2,000.

The client comes first, according to Baron, who built his firm around this idea starting in 1994.

When the firm’s Howard Beach office was devastated by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Baron and his team didn’t waste a moment getting back to work. They continued to serve their clients in the aftermath of the storm, rebuilt the first floor of their Queens office and came back better than ever.

Baron, who earned his law degree from St. John’s University, has also used his firm and his success to give back to his community and those less fortunate beyond the courtroom.

One of Baron’s favorite charities is the NBA Cares All Star Day of Service, which takes place every year during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Year after year, Baron has traveled around the country to join basketball players and other volunteers to give back on a massive scale.

In 2015, when the Day of Service took place in New York City, Baron and his family headed over to the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan to help sort and pack 160,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 10,000 New Yorkers in need.

“It was very enjoyable and enlightening to assist and watch successful professional ball players who want to give back to their fan base,” Baron said at the time.

But Baron didn’t stop there; that same weekend, he helped sponsor a charity luncheon.

Twenty-five years after opening his firm, Baron has no plans of slowing down. His firm will continue to do what it always has done: serve the community, treat clients with professionalism and respect and get them results.

The firm’s Howard Beach office is located at 159-45 Cross Bay Blvd., and can be reached by phone at 718-738-9800. Their Yonkers office is located at 1750 Central Park Ave., and can be reached by phone at 914-337-9800. More information can be found at www.scottbaronassocaites.com.