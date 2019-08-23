The Fortune Society in LIC adds to management team to nonprofit’s role as alternative to incarceration

For more than 50 years, The Fortune Society in Queens has been paving the way for formerly incarcerated people to face the challenges and harmful stigmas that prevent them from successfully reentering society.

Now the Long Island City-based nonprofit is strengthening its executive team with two key appointments.

Lou Miceli, an entrepreneur and seasoned leader with decades of experience in the fields of workforce and youth development, education and human resources will serve as The Fortune Society’s new Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position.

Donald Powell, who began his professional career at The Fortune Society in 1993 as an HIV Coordinator, returns to the organization as Associate Vice President of Development and Communications.

“Fortune is proud to welcome Lou and Donald to our executive team,” Fortune’s President and CEO JoAnne Page said. “Their diverse and impressive backgrounds, insights and perspectives, as well as their decades of experience serving vulnerable populations, will enhance our ability to serve people with justice involvement.”

In his role as COO, Miceli will ensure that Fortune’s programs and administrative functions meet best practice standards and that Fortune’s staff are fully equipped with the tools and resources they need to excel. Miceli most recently served as Chief Program Officer for Semper Fidelis Youth Leadership Academy.

Prior to that, from 2010 to 2017, he was Executive Director at JobsFirstNYC where he turned a fledgling nonprofit into a high-impact organization with national reach. He has advanced degrees in Management and Social Work from New York University.

“I’m very excited to be part of The Fortune Society’s future,” Micelli said. “Its work is driven by wonderful talent with an excellent track record of success. I look forward to the chance to strengthen and build the organization.”

Powell brings more than two decades experience working with incarcerated people, the LGBT community and those impacted by HIV/AIDS, substance abuse and behavioral health challenges. He will lead critical fundraising efforts and work to increase Fortune’s visibility in the press and social media as the organization is a major player in alternatives to incarceration.

Formerly incarcerated, Powell first came to Fortune as a stipulation of his parole in 1992.

“My professional career has now come full circle,” Powell said. “Returning to Fortune gives me the opportunity to use my skills in grant writing, event planning, donor cultivation and communications to support and strengthen the very organization that helped me get back on my feet. I’m eager to tackle the work ahead.”