Cops raid Corona smoke shop and find cocaine and oxycodone, arrest two men

Police snuffed out an illegal drug operation at a Corona smoke shop during a Friday raid, arresting two men and seizing quantities of cocaine and prescription medication.

Law enforcement sources said members of the NYPD Queens Gang Squad executed a court-authorized search of the El Dorado store at 102-28 43rd Ave. at 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.

During the search, officers recovered “a large quantity of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia,” sources familiar with the investigation. The loot included alleged cocaine along with oxycodone and Viagra pills.

After the raid, police took two individuals at the location into custody: Hussein Saleh, 35, and Ahmad Saleh, 32, both residents of Van Loon Street in Elmhurst. Police sources could not immediately confirm their relationship or whether they worked at the store.

They were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of narcotic drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

Captain Nicola Ventre, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, took to Twitter on Friday to thank the Queens North Gang Squad and others involved in the raid.