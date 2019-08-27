Health Department targets southeastern Queens for West Nile-related pesticide treatment

The New York City Health Department is continuing its efforts to reduce the risk of West Nile virus with targeted pesticides spraying in sections of Brooklyn and Queens.

In response to the discovery of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus in Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island at the end of July, the Health Department will conduct its fifth pesticide spraying on the evening of Aug. 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. in parts of Brookville, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale and St. Albans.

The area in Queens is bordered by Farmers Boulevard and Merrick Boulevard to the west; Linden Boulevard and Murdock Avenue to the north; Cross Island Parkway and Hook Creek Boulevard to the east; and Hook Creek and Rockaway Boulevard to the south.

The Health Department will deploy trucks to disperse low concentrations of adulticide, an insecticide that kills adult mosquitoes. The agency says that its risks are low to people and pets, but some people may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash.

Recommendations for the affected area include staying indoors when possible during the spraying and washing exposed skin, fruit and vegetables after. Using air conditioners during the spraying is safe, according to the Health Department.