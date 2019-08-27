Sanders hosts Queens event commemorating 400 years since the beginning of African enslavement in America

As the United States marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first slaves on its shores. State Senator James Sanders will host a special event entitled “A Tribute to the Ancestors” which will commemorate the beginning of African enslavement in America and the continual fight for freedom.

The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Black Spectrum Theatre in Jamaica highlighting the perseverance of Africans from 1619 to the present.

“Slavery is deeply embedded into the foundation of our nation,” Sanders said. “The ghost of the past is still alive with us today. It reminds us how far we have come as a people and how much further we have to go.”

He said that the program will honor “these creative, industrious people, who despite being kidnapped and brought to our shores against their will, were resolute in their fight for human dignity and equality.”

Sanders will be joined by Assemblyman Clyde Vanel and keynote speaker Dr. Ron Daniels, the founder and president of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century.

The program is co-sponsored by Congressman Gregory Meeks, state Senator Leroy Comrie, Assemblywoman Vivian Cook, Assemblywoman Michele Titus, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, Councilman Donovan Richards, Councilman I. Daneek Miller and Councilwoman Adrienne Adams.

Sanders said the outdoor event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Spectrum Theatre, is sure to be an enlightening, educational and memorable evening.

“That’s why this event is so important,” Sanders said. “It gives us an opportunity to look back, but also to look forward together in unity for a better future.”

The Black Spectrum Theatre is located at 177-01 Baisley Blvd., and the program will be held outdoors, so participants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.