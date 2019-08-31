Ridgewood man fatally shot in the back just steps away from his home

Cops are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a Ridgewood man across the street from the victim’s home on Friday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting took place at around 10:52 p.m. on Aug. 30 along 60th Street just south of Metropolitan Avenue.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found 23-year-old Alexander Pedraja, of 60th Street, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back.

Paramedics rushed Pedraja to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

According to sources, detectives are looking for two unidentified male suspects who were seen fleeing after the gunfire in a dark, four-door sedan.

At this point in the investigation, police have not publicly disclosed a possible motive for the crime.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.