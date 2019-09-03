Councilman Constantinides funds $299K in beautification efforts in Astoria and Jackson Heights

Councilman Costa Constantinides announced a $299,000 worth of funding to provide beautification efforts in his district over the next year on Thursday.

“Litter and graffiti shouldn’t plague our streets on a daily basis,” said Constantinides. “Thanks to the Cleaner NYC initiative, we’ve been able to bring more cleanup resources to western Queens to keep our streets livable.”

A $225,000 chunk of the funding will go to the Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) to help them assist with sidewalk sweeping services throughout Astoria. The program, based in western Queens, provides jobs and support for recovering homeless people that include sweeping efforts in parts of 30th Avenue, Ditmars Boulevard, Shore Boulevard and Hoyt Avenue North.

“Through this initiative, the Council member has also opened up meaningful employment opportunities for men and women who are overcoming histories of homelessness, incarceration and substance use disorder,” said James Martin, executive director of ACE.

Central Astoria Local Development Coalition (CALDC) received $35,000 to continue its efforts sprucing up 30th Avenue.

Constinides granted $20,000 to the Queens Economic Development Corporation for graffiti removal.

The Department of Sanitation got $10,000 from the councilman’s office for additional garbage pickups near Ditmars Boulevard and 31st Street.

Constantinides also is providing a $9,000 allocation to the Jackson Heights Beautification Group to support its current efforts advocating for sustainability through gardening and neighborhood events.

“This funding will not just clean up trash along Ditmars Boulevard, care for street trees, or clean up around the BQE, it will help neighbors come together to improve their community which builds community,” said Nuala O’Doherty, president of the Jackson Heights Beautification Group.