More Queens neighborhoods will be hit with pesticide spraying this week as mosquito battle rages on

For the sixth time this summer, the city will spray pesticide around Queens neighborhoods this week as the war on disease-carrying mosquitoes continues.

Two areas of Queens will be treated beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 5, and continuing until 6 a.m. the next morning. (In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be postponed until either Monday, Sept. 9, or Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the same hours.)

City Health Department trucks will spray low concentrations of Anvil 10+10 or DeltaGard insecticide. While exposure to the pesticide is not harmful for humans or pets, the city advises residents to remain indoors during spraying to guard against potential respiratory problems.

One of the spray zones focuses on the central Queens neighborhoods of Briarwood, Forest Park, Glendale, Kew Gardens and Woodhaven. It’s bounded on the north by the Jackie Robinson Parkway, Queens Boulevard and Hoover Avenue on the north; Hillside Avenue, Metropolitan Avenue, Brevoort Street, 84th Avenue, 115th Street, Park Lane South and Forest Parkway to the south; Parsons Boulevard to the east; and Forest Park Drive on the west.

The other spray zone is in the Rockaways and includes the communities of Arverne, Bayswater, Edgemere, Far Rockaway and Somerville. The zone is generally bounded by Jamaica Bay on the north; Seagirt Boulevard, Beach 13th Street, Mott Avenue, Cornaga Avenue, Rockaway Freeway and Rockaway Beach Boulevard on the south; the Queens/Nassau border on the east; and Beach 73rd Street and Amstel Boulevard on the west.

The spraying aims to eradicate mosquitoes that may carry the West Nile virus, a potentially fatal infection. The virus has been detected in New York City mosquitoes every summer since 1999.

Persons with respiratory conditions or who are sensitive to spray ingredients could experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash, if exposed to the pesticide. The Health Department urges all to stay indoors during spraying; air conditioners may be used, but you should either close the air conditioner vents or run them on the recirculating function.

Anything left outside during spraying should be thoroughly washed with soap and water before reuse.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/health/wnv or call 311.