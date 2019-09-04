Join in the fall fun at the LIC Flea & Food in September

The LIC Flea & Food is kicking off its fall season this September with weekends filled with music, fun and so much more.

The LIC Flea’s fall season launches on Sept. 14 and 15. Grab a brew from our Beer & Wine Garden and head on over to their food vendors for a bit to eat. For local foodies, global eats will be for sale from Don Ceviche, Empanada Papa, The Kozy Kook, Chori and Chimi and more. Desserts available from Chi Desserts and Cozy Treats.

When you’re ready to shop, head on over to Humanetees Apparel for cool tees and to Ravenswood Furniture for one of a kind pieces. For handmade jewelry, Nomada Color Designs has tons of Colombian earrings to choose from. Neal Levin also has hand crafted pottery to add to your collection.

Make plans to visit the LIC Flea on Oct. 5 and 6 for the 4th Annual Queens Beer Festival, where you can grab a taste from every Queens-based brewery along with a curated selection of brews from Brooklyn, The Bronx, Long Island and Staten Island. There will be over 20 breweries and over 50 beers to taste, including from LIC Beer Project, Big aLICe Brewing Co., Single Cut Beersmiths, Coney Island Brewing Company, Wartega Brewery, Montauk Brewing Company, Braven Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Gun Hill Brewing Company and many more. Tickets start at $39 and are available at QueensBeerFest.com

LIC Flea & Food is open on specific dates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue. For more information and to RSVP for a chance to win Flea Bucks to spend at the market, visit www.LICFlea.com.