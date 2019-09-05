Springfield Gardens middle school teacher arrested for $8,000 worth of stealing supplies the day before school started

Photo via Google Maps

A teacher at a Springfield Gardens middle school was arrested just before the first day of school for stealing thousands of dollars worth of supplies from the school.

Sherran Fields, 44, was arrested on Sept. 4 on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, according to the NYPD.

Fields, who reports say is a teacher at I.S. 59, was allegedly caught on surveillance video at the school, located at 132-55 Ridgedale St., taking $8,298 worth of science equipment, including packages of teaching materials and curriculum resources between 10:20 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. Aug. 21.

QNS has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
No Image
Miller welcomes community to St. Albans office
No Image
Parents and pols rally in support of students and IS 59


Skip to toolbar