Watch this brazen masked bandit rob a Jackson Heights grocery store at gunpoint

Cops are looking for a masked crook who was caught on camera robbing a Jackson Heights shop at gunpoint last month.

According to authorities, at 8:48 p.m. on Aug. 26, an unknown man entered Sweety Grocery Store, located at 86-18 37th Ave. Once inside, law enforcement sources said, he approached the 47-year-old employee, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash.

Police said that the employee complied and handed over $1,400 in cash. The suspect then fled the scene northbound on 87th Street.

The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct. No injuries were reported.

On Sept. 4, the NYPD released video from the store’s security footage of the suspect during the robbery:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.