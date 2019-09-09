Mystery surrounds death of woman found with cuts on her chest inside an Astoria apartment

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in an Astoria home last week with cuts on her chest.

Authorities said that at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a foul odor coming from a second-floor apartment on Steinway Street near 25th Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police found a 28-year-old woman lying on the floor, unconscious and unresponsive, with lacerations to her chest.

EMS responded to the apartment and declared the victim dead at the scene. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment. Police officially ruled the incident a homicide on Sept. 9.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.