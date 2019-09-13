Armed crooks take seven slot machines from possible illegal gambling ring inside a Flushing apartment

Cops are investigating a home invasion in Flushing where four men robbed a possible illegal gaming facility and took off with seven slot machines.

According to police, at 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, four unknown men entered an apartment located in the vicinity of 35th Avenue and Union Street. Once they were inside, the crooks pulled out a gun in front of the 27-year-old woman who was inside.

The suspects proceeded to take seven slot machines from the apartment before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. At this time, it’s not immediately clear why the apartment had slot machines inside it, however reports say that the apartment may have been an illegal gambling ring.

Police released the following video of the suspects entering the apartment prior to the robbery:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.