New Crime Stoppers mobile app unveiled to improve real-time communications between cops and tipsters

The NYPD and the New York City Police Foundation unveiled an innovative new Crime Stoppers mobile app Thursday developed for community members to anonymously and securely submit tips to NYPD investigators.

The app, CS-NYC, improves crime solving by serving as the catalyst for real-time, more compelling conversations with NYPD investigators, while preserving tipsters anonymity.

Available free for download on Apple iOS and Android devices, the mobile app introduces another way for members of the community to become more engaged in keeping New York City safe.

“The community is New York City’s best crime fighting resource and the mobile Crime Stoppers app is our newest tool to deepen our partnerships with witnesses who provide anonymous tips that help us solve crimes,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. “For 35 years, Crime Stoppers has engaged witnesses and those knowledgeable of crimes in their communities to help the NYPD, and this new app gives the public another opportunity to have a vested interest in helping to keep their neighborhoods safe.”

The new mobile app allows investigators to more easily receive quality tips with attached images, documents, and videos. Other benefits include the ability for the investigator to engage in safe, private two-way dialog with the tipster, a brand new feature that was previously impossible through text messaging alone.

The New York City Police Foundation, which supports the Crime Stoppers program, is investing resources to raise awareness and increase adoption and use of the mobile app.

“The Foundation is committed to investing in programs like Crime Stoppers that help the NYPD keep New York City the safest big city in America,” New York City Police Foundation President and CEO Susan Birnbaum said. “The ew mobile app is just one-way Crime Stoppers continues to evolve to help solve crimes. Just last year, thanks to a contribution to the Foundation, we unveiled a new Crime Stoppers truck that projects the tip hotline, website, and social media channels on LED screens and can update messaging in real time as new information becomes available.”

To download the app for free, mobile device users can search ‘NYPD Crime Stoppers’ in the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores. Once a used downloads the application, they will have access to many different features which include submitting/updating a tip, links to all social media handles, wanted flyers, and, if desired, the ability to call the Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously.

After choosing to submit a tip, users can select from ten different language options to give the information.The app is designed to be user-friendly and quick from start to finish.

In addition to the app, community members can continue to provide tips by calling 1-800-577-TIPS, or submitting through the website or social media channels. Those who submit tips that lead to an arrest or an indictment may be eligible for up to a $2,500 cash reward.