We’re marching further into the season of change. As we look forward to the leaves changing colors, many will be wanting a change of scenery and will start to look for their next dream home.
This week, we’re showing off a Douglaston colonial with beach and docking rights, a well-maintained, two-family home in Glendale and a hi-ranch in Astoria that is in excellent condition.
MLS: 3163043
372 Beverly Rd., Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $1,549,000
Details: This Douglaston colonial has been completely renovated inside and out. Features include three bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a living room, dining room, an eat-in kitchen with marble and quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, and an entertainment basement with a wine room and an electric fireplace. The home also has beach and docking rights, making it the go-to place when summer rolls around again.
For more information, contact listing agent Carol Bellomo at 917-232-5036.
MLS: 3153004
83-20 77th Ave., Glendale, NY 11385
Listing Price: $1,068,000
Details: Originally built in 1935, this two-family home in Glendale has been lovingly maintained. Features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a kitchen, living room and dining room in each unit, a finished basement, and a detached two-car garage. The private porch offers a nice spot to enjoy summer mornings and nights.
For more information, contact listing agent Irene Gringuz at 917-335-3950.
MLS: 3165193
25-84 45th St., Astoria, NY 11103
Listing Price: $928,888
Details: This Astoria hi-ranch is full of original details and is in excellent condition. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, an attached garage and a cement porch. The home has brand-new floors, a new electric panel, plus a new roof, boiler and paint.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 or Evangelia Boudourakis at 917-751-6700.
