Guide to Queens: Here are five performing arts spaces in Queens where you can experience the borough’s culture

Where can you go to reap the benefits of the dynamic culture of Queens? We’ve got you covered.

Whether it’s music or dance that peaks you interest, we have a list of five venues across the borough for you check out for performing arts from all over the world.

The Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing

The lineup for September and October includes Aryana Sayeed, a musician who has gained a following beyond the borders of her home country before returning to Afghanistan to earn the Afghan Icon Award in 2017. On Oct. 11, Delirio Hecho en Cali Colombia will bring a salsa show to the Colden Auditorium.

Sweet Afton, 30-09 34th St., Astoria

This watering hole in Astoria offers live Americana music performances every Monday ranging from blues, bluegrass, folk and jazz. Check out Ricky Stein, a guitar and harmonica player, on Sept. 23 or Ever More Nest, an acoustic group from New Orleans, on Sept. 30. Sweet Afton is located at 30-09 34th St.

The Creek and The Cave, 10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

This Long Island City venue has not only become central to the surrounding community, but offers musical performances and stand-up comedy to rival anything Manhattan has to offer. Creek and Cave’s packed calendar includes Bobby Condon, a Chicago-based comedian who has gained notoriety, on Sept. 23.

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing

In the heart of Flushing you can find events that represent a full range of cultures. On Sept. 29, Dr. Hsing-Lih Chou will exemplify the Taiwan Campus Folk Song movement in Queens with tickets starting at $10. Kobo Town will perform Trinidadian music fronted by songwriter Drew Gonsalves on Oct. 11 with tickets starting at $16.

The Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth

The Knockdown Center may look like a warehouse on the outside, but the lineup is a more elevated. On Explosions in the Sky, a post-rock band from Texas, will play on Oct. 13 with tickets starting at $39.50. Oct. 18 will feature Australian DJ, Mall Grab, who will be performing his Looking For Trouble tour.

