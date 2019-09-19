Live your best 21st century life at this Long Island City luxury building selling ‘smart tech’ condos

Sales have officially launched at a Long Island City tower that offers top-of-the-line “smart tech” homes that are available for purchase.

Located at 5 Court Square, the 11-story building is offering one- to three-bedroom homes ranging in price from $825,000 to $2.758 million. The sales and marketing of the units are being exclusively handled by Modern Spaces.

According to a recent study from ADT, 84 percent of homebuyers in the United States agreed the main draw for smart home technology features is convenience. The building’s 58 condos boast pre-installed smart tech features that aim to make the resident’s life efficient and convenient.

Each unit comes with a built in Google Assistant, a Latch smart door lock system, Bosch Home Connect, a Nest thermostat and smoke detector system, a Wemo Smart Switch, Hunter Douglas Roller & Shades with motorized & Wi-Fi controlled in all rooms. These features can be accessed by a smart phone.

Other smart tech features include radiant heating in every bathroom, a TOTO Neorest in all master bathrooms plus GD Arredamenti – Italy kitchen cabinet and bathroom vanities with LED downlights.

Each unit offers a gourmet kitchen with Croatian oak flooring, signature kitchen sinks and signature faucet in satin pearl black finish. The master bedrooms come with a private bath equipped with thermostatic showers, honed Calatorao floors, polished Calcatta marble walls and signature fixtures in a satin pearl finish.

Secondary bathrooms in the condos feature Strata Argentum flooring, modern white tiling on walls, signature tubs and fixtures in a satin pearl black finish and select units offer a private balcony.

Other building amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a resident lounge with a balcony, a children’s playroom, a doorman on duty from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a daytime superintendent. Bicycle storage is also available, plus storage units are available for purchase by residents.

Located less than 200 feet away from Court Square station, the building offers beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline and is just three blocks away from the Long Island City waterfront. The complex is also within walking distance of MoMA PS1 and the SculptureCenter.