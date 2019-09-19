Veteran cop busted in Queens for helping to protect cocaine shipments across borough: DA

Sworn to uphold the law, a cop from Staten Island faces serious jail time after being busted earlier this month for helping out drug dealers in Maspeth and Astoria, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Ishmael Bailey, 36, is currently incarcerated on a complaint charging him with first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree bribe receiving and official misconduct.

According to acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan, the 12-year NYPD veteran allegedly sold and possessed cocaine while out of uniform. On at least two occasions, Bailey allegedly also provided security during illegal cocaine shipments from locations in Queens.

The Queens DA’s Integrity Bureau worked with the NYPD Internal Affairs Unit to crack the case, according to Ryan, who added that “this kind of malfeasance will not be tolerated” in the NYPD.

“In this case, the first-class investigators of the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau identified an officer who allegedly betrayed his sacred oath to the department and to the City and built a case to weed him out,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said on Sept. 18. “When an individual officer intentionally tarnishes the shield worn proudly by thousands before him, he will be held to the highest account the law provides.”

Prosecutors said the investigation began on or about Aug. 27, when Bailey allegedly met with an individual whom he believed to be a drug dealer, but was in reality an undercover officer. The two men discussed transporting drugs within points in Queens, and Bailey allegedly agreed to provide security for the transport.

Law enforcement sources said Bailey agreed to receive a cash payment for each kilo of cocaine he secured.

Eight days later, on Sept. 4, Bailey met with the same undercover agent in Astoria. During the meeting, he allegedly showed the purported “dealer” an open duffle bag containing a one-kilo package of cocaine, along with two other packages that turned out to be fake bundles.

The “dealer” paid Bailey $2,500, and the bag was taken to a parking lot in College Point. Law enforcement sources said the bag was provided to another individual, who also turned out to be an undercover officer.

Finally, on Sept. 12, authorities said, Bailey again met the same undercover officer in Astoria and received $10,000 in cash to pick up two kilos of cocaine from a Maspeth location. Police said Bailey went to the designated meeting spot and provided an individual there with the cash in exchange for two packages. One of the packages contained a kilo of cocaine, and the other was a fake.

Bailey faces up to 15 years behind bars if convicted, Ryan noted.