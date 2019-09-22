Police investigating death of man who was found on the ground in Jamaica with lacerations on his face

Cops are investigating the death of a man who was found on the ground in Jamaica Friday night.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct received an alert at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 20 regarding a man lying on the ground near 173rd Street and 91st Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the 48-year-old man unconscious with lacerations on his face.

EMS arrived and transported the man to NYC Health and Hospitals/Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Cops are withholding the identity of the deceased pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.