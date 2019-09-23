Drive-by shooting leaves three men injured in St. Albans on Sunday night

The NYPD is investigating a drive-by shooting that left three men injured in St. Albans on Sunday night.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding three men shot outside of a residence on Mangin Avenue near Hannibal Street at 8:17 p.m. on Sept. 22. Upon their arrival, officers from the 113th Precinct found three men with gunshot wounds — a 25-year-old victim was shot in the left arm, a 22-year-old victim had been shot in the hip and a 23-year-old victim was hit in the lower back.

A preliminary investigation found that a white sedan pulled up to where the three men were standing and opened fire.

EMS rushed the victims to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.