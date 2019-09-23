Drive-by shooting leaves three men injured in St. Albans on Sunday night

Photo via Google Maps

The NYPD is investigating a drive-by shooting that left three men injured in St. Albans on Sunday night.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding three men shot outside of a residence on Mangin Avenue near Hannibal Street at 8:17 p.m. on Sept. 22. Upon their arrival, officers from the 113th Precinct found three men with gunshot wounds — a 25-year-old victim was shot in the left arm, a 22-year-old victim had been shot in the hip and a 23-year-old victim was hit in the lower back.

A preliminary investigation found that a white sedan pulled up to where the three men were standing and opened fire.

EMS rushed the victims to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Early morning stabbing leaves two people injured in Jackson Heights: cops
Early morning stabbing leaves two people injured in Jackson Heights: cops
Police investigating bomb and shooting threat that was made against Forest Hills High School over the weekend
Police investigating bomb and shooting threat that was made against Forest Hills High School over the weekend


Skip to toolbar