LIC Flea & Food’s Queens Beer Festival is returning to the neighborhood in October

The city’s most comprehensive and scenic beer festival in the New York City Area is returning to Long Island City next month.

On Oct. 5 & 6, the LIC Flea & Food’s 4th Annual Queens Beer Festival will offer the best craft beer makers in the state with the tastiest culinary cooks in a gorgeous, harvest fair ambiance, and so much more. Revel in endless pours of ales, saisons, pilsners, IPAs, lagers, porters, ciders, stouts, and more – all enjoyed in the fresh air while taking in the waterfront and the Manhattan skyline.

This event will give you the unprecedented chance to experience the best brews from 20 top-notch breweries from all 5 boroughs, plus Long Island and Upstate, as well as a selection of local and international fare available for purchase, from Memphis Seoul BBQ to Gaucho Burger Company, just to name a few.

With the best sips and sups all in one place for you to devour and imbibe, this is what fall in NYC is all about!

Your Ticket Includes:

Admission to Queens Beer Festival with a choice of Session 1 (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.) or Session 2 (3:30 to 5:30 p.m.) on Saturday, Oct. 5 or on Sunday Oct. 6.

Two hours or two and a half hours of unlimited tastings of curated local and regional beers from Big aLICe, Rockaway Brewing, Brewery Omeggang, LIC Beer Project, Greenport Harbor Brewing, and more.

Gourmet eats available for purchase.

Live DJ performance

A souvenir tasting glass to take home

Tickets start at just $39 and can be purchased at www.QueensBeerFest.com. Use code QNS for 10 percent off your ticket purchase.

LIC Flea & Food is open on specific dates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, at the corner of Fifth Street and 46th Avenue. For more information and to RSVP for a chance to win Flea Bucks to spend at the market, visit www.LICFlea.com.