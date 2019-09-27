Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Sept. 27

Beethoven and Bartok

Join New York Classical Players for the start of its 10th season. The show will feature pieces from the Romantic period.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at New York Classical Players, Inc. [137-35 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, www.nycpmusic.org ]. Free.

Art at Flux Factory

View embroidery pieces by artists Amir Badawi and Maria Lulu Varona at the Flux Factory. They use their skills to create two different kinds of art.

7 p.m. at Flux Factory [39-31 29th Street, Long Island City, www.fluxfactory.org ]. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Pancake Breakfast and Tombola Raffle

Come enjoy a stack of “Best in Glendale” pancakes with syrup and sausages. Coffee, tea, juice, and cake will also be on the table.

7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fellowship Hall, Glendale Maspeth United Methodist Church [66th Place and Central Avenue, Glendale, www.glendalemaspethumc.org ]. $7 donation.

Kids Silent Disco and Parents Bottomless Brunch Party

This family-friendly event will feature a dance floor for kids to party while adults enjoy brunch. There will be three DJs and a variety of food and drink options for all. First 100 RSVPs are free.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Katch Astoria [31-19 Newton Ave., Astoria, www.quietevents.com ]. $15-30.

Queens Night Market

Come see the 100 independent vendors at Corona Park every Saturday from . There will be art, food, and merchandise for sale.

5 p.m. to 12 a.m. at New York Hall of Science [Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Flushing, www.queensnightmarket.com ]. Free.

Queens Storytellers

Come see David Lawson and other Queens storytellers tell their true stories about the borough. There will also be an open mic time when audience members can tell their own stories.

8 p.m. at Queens Theatre Cabaret [14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, directly under towers of New York State Pavilion, Flushing, www.queenstheatre.org ]. Free.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Spanish Beginner Conversation Class

Learn how to hold a basic conversation in Spanish. This course is meant for teen and adult beginners to the language. No prior knowledge of Spanish is needed, but registration, which includes all seven sessions, is required.

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Library [89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica, www.queenslibrary.org ]. Free.

Haunting Histories and Legends of Astoria Tour

Join tour Guide Marie Carter as she takes you around Astoria, exploring the dark past behind the pleasant neighborhood. This will be a two-hour walk that uncovers the ghostly past of Astoria.

7 to 9 p.m. at Museum of Moving Image [36-01 35 Ave., Astoria, www.nycgovpark.org ]. $25.

The Amazing Maize Maze

Get lost in New York City’s only corn maze. Experience fun challenges and puzzles as you make your way through this 3-acre maze.

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Little Neck, www.queensfarm.org ]. Advanced tickets- $10; $5 (ages 4-11), door tickets-$15, $8 (ages 4-11), free for ages 3 and under.

Living History at Fort Totten

The 67th NY Infantry will take visitors on an interactive trip back in time to the Civil War.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bayside Historical Society [208 Totten Avenue, Bayside, www.baysidehistorical.org ]. Free.