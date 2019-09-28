Police seek two for questioning in Far Rockaway gunpoint robbery

Cops are looking for two suspects to question in connection with a gunpoint robbery in Far Rockaway last weekend.

According to authorities, a 38-year-old man was standing in front of 1416 Cornaga Ave. just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 21 when one of the crooks began following him and brandished a gun. The perp then demanded the victim get on the ground and hand over his car keys, cellphone and $40 in cash before fleeing northbound on Nameoke Street.

The victim was not injured, according to authorities.

Cops describe the suspect as black man between the ages of 20 and 30 who was last seen wearing a black shirt with a multi-color design on both the front and back of the shirt, black pants, dark boots, and a pink hat.

Another suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 30 years old with a medium build who was last seen wearing a white shirt, yellow sweat pants, white sneakers and a dark bandana.

