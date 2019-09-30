Assemblywoman Hyndman enters race to replace Katz as Queens borough president

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman launched her campaign for Queens borough president. Hyndman made her announcement in an email to constituents and supporters on Sept. 27 saying “the rumors are true” and she is excited to make it official.

“We have come so far as a borough but we cannot slow down or sit back, not when there is so much at stake,” Hyndman said in her announcement. “As a single mother, immigrant, education advocate and community leader, my journey is not unique to the many faces who call Queens their home.”

Hyndman has represented the 29th AD, which covers the southeast Queens neighborhoods of Laurelton, Rosedale, St. Albans, Hollis, Springfield Gardens and Jamaica, since 2015. She is the daughter of Caribbean immigrants and she immigrated to the United States from London, England as a young child.

Hyndman spent her formative years growing up in Hollis and South Ozone Park attending public schools P.S. 34, I.S. 109, J.H.S. 226 and John Adams High School.

“This is a working-class borough with so many languages, cultures and stories, that needs a servant leader who will be on the front lines,” Hyndman said.

She vowed she would fight for students who are in need of quality schools and for teachers who need more resources; work to make housing more affordable and development more inclusive of community needs; build on the work that has been done to expand resources for seniors and give them the quality of life they deserve; protect the borough’s immigrant communities; increase access to affordable, quality, and efficient transportation; construct a vision to make Queens ‘The Green Borough’ and to tirelessly work to bring quality jobs to Queens.

“Over the next few months, I will be rolling up my sleeves, talking to neighbors across this borough, organizing our communities and sharing my vision with you all,” Hyndman said. “It is clear to me, more than ever, that ‘all politics are local’ and we must connect with our neighbors to bring out the best in all of us. I have had the privilege to see what’s best in this borough and if we are committed to moving us forward, there is nothing we cannot do.”

Hyndman joins a field that includes Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, Councilman Costa Constantinides and former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley. Councilman Donovan Richards and Councilman Paul Vallone are also expected to join the race to replace Queens Borough President Melinda Katz who will face Republican nominee Joe Murray in the general election in November in the race for Queens district attorney.

Hyndman resides in Rosedale with her daughters Nia and Nyla.