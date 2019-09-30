Mystery surrounds deaths of two men who were found in Woodside: cops (UPDATED)

The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two men who were found in Woodside early Monday morning.

Police say that at 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 30, officers from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man at Sabba Park, located at 49-12 Queens Blvd. Upon their arrival, cops found two unknown men, ages 35 and 38, unconscious and unresponsive with no apparent signs of trauma.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victims dead at the scene. Their identities have been withheld pending proper family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that the deaths appear to be an overdose, however the medical examiner will determine the cause of death for each victim. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 9:30 a.m.