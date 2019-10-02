Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The new Kosciuszko Bridge will be bathed in pink light to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

One World Trade Center, the George Washington Bridge, the Alfred E. Smith Building and other landmarks will also be lit pink after Cuomo issued a proclamation noting that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of death among women in New York state.

“Raising awareness about early detection and preventive services is our biggest weapon against breast cancer,” Cuomo said. “We will continue to make it a priority and make it easier for every woman in New York to be screened.”

Each year, nearly 16,000 women in New York are newly diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 2,500 die from the disease. In New York, women getting screened for breast cancer has increased from 80.3 percent in 2017 to 82.1 percent in 2018, according to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

“This screening estimate is the highest we’ve seen in many years and we hope to see this upward trend continue,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “Our incredibly comprehensive breast cancer screening programs and robust educational initiatives in New York state are key factors in helping more women get access to necessary screening to promote early detection.”

New York state can attribute increased screening rates to multiple initiatives designed to improve access to breast cancer screening and preventative health care services. Through New York’s Cancer Services Program, women can access screening information and services from peer outreach and education programs, a patient navigation program, and a mobile mammography program currently serving 40 counties.

We are continuing our efforts to promote breast cancer screenings statewide and building on our investments to help New Yorkers access the health care they need,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. “During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are speaking out about the importance of getting screened and the life-saving services available across the state. We want to make sure that mammograms and cancer screenings are available for all New Yorkers to help save lives.”

All New Yorkers are encouraged to join in related activities during this monthlong observance to help raise support and awareness. Breast cancer screening is covered by most health plans, including Medicaid and health plans participating in the New York State of Health. The NYSDOH’s Cancer Services Program (CSP) offers screening to eligible uninsured men and women in every county and borough in NYS. To find a CSP near you, call 866-442-CANCER (2262) or visit health.ny.gov/diseases/cancer/services/community_resources.