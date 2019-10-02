Pair of crooks rob teen at knifepoint in Maspeth and ride off with his bike: NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who robbed a teenager at knifepoint and stole his bike in Maspeth this past summer.

Authorities say that at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, a 15-year-old boy was in the vicinity of 60th Street and 60th Avenue when he was approached by two unknown men. One of the men pulled out a knife and demanded that victim’s burgundy freestyle bicycle.

The second suspect proceeded to take the bicycle from the victim and rode it to parts unknown, followed by the first suspect, who was riding his own bike.

The first suspect is described as an 18- or 19-year-old man with facial hair. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.