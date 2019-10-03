Greater Ridgewood Restoration Corporation holds free housing counseling hours

The Greater Ridgewood Restoration Corporation (GRRC) provides free housing counseling at the offices of Community Board 5 every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 61-23 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale.

The mission of the 44-year-old advocacy group is to help tenants and property owners in Community Board 5, which includes the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth.

The counseling often involves navigate housing-related issues involving esoteric documentation.

The GRRC also contacts property owners in the area when their properties became listed on the city’s lien list as a result of delinquent income or property taxes. The group contacted 350 property owners who needed help.

GRRC also runs a free graffiti removal program, funded by City Council Members Robert Holden and Antonio Reynoso. To date, it has cleaned over 6,000 locations since 1992.

For housing counseling, call the Community Board at 718-366-1834 to make an appointment or call GRRC at 718-366-8721 for telephone counseling.