Masked men wanted for committing a robbery inside a Long Island City building: cops

The NYPD is investigating a robbery that took place inside of a Long Island City apartment building.

At 11:07 a.m. on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of a robbery at 45-45 Center Blvd. Upon their arrival, officers learned that a robbery took place on the premises by two unknown men wearing masks. It is not clear at this time what was stolen.

The suspects, who are described by police as black men, fled the scene down the stairs to parts unknown.

A report from the Citizen app indicated that the suspects may have been armed, however a spokesperson from the NYPD could not confirm this detail.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.