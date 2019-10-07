Forest Hills educator appointed as new assistant principal of Nassau BOCES Adult Education Program

After serving as an assistant head of school in New York City, Brad Slepian of Forest Hills is now the assistant principal of the Nassau BOCES Adult Education Program, bringing nearly 10 years of educational experience to the position.

Slepian began his educational career in 2010 as a classroom teacher and was soon appointed co-head teacher at The Caedmon School in New York City. He was also selected as director of Caedmon’s prestigious Summer Camp, supervising more than 30 staff members and over a hundred students campers. Where there, he advanced to become STEAM Coordinator, co-director of both the Parents Communications Task Force and the Technology Task Force, after-school supervisor and co-chair of the Scope and Space Task Force.

Slepian was drawn to Nassau BOCES by the opportunity to put his skills and experience to work for students to provide them with the necessary tools to be successful in their career, he said.

“Our students are here because they truly want to be,” Slepian said. “We provide them with the skills to be successful in any industry.”

Adult Education incorporates a number of vital programs including Adult Career and Technical Education, Job Placement and Vocational Training. Slepian is looking forward to help maximize those programs to their fullest potential to the benefit of the students.

“We have a tremendous amount of resources available,” he said. “The goal is to ensure that everything we do has the best possible impact on our students. We want to connect their passions to successful careers.”

Slepian holds a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University, a master’s degree in childhood education from Touro College, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Hunter College. He also holds a number of certifications as a New York state educator including school building leadership, school district leadership, teaching childhood education and teaching students with disabilities.

Before entering the world of education, Slepian worked in the private sector, where he supervised an administrative team for national and international accounts and managed a budget of more than $1 million. This affords him a wealth of knowledge about Long Island’s economy and how Nassau BOCES students fit into it.

“We are growing Long Island’s workforce,” Slepian said of the Adult Education program. “We are fine tuning our programs in a fiscally responsible way to meet industry-specific needs.”

Michele Cohen, principal of Adult Education, described Slepian as “compassionate and supportive,” who is committed to helping students enter the workforce.

“We are so happy to have Brad on our team,” Cohen said. “Not only does he bring experience in the world of school administration, he brings a business sense along with his educational perspective. He has already become an integral part of the Adult Education Program.”