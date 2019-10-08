Man struck by 7 train in Long Island City, subway line suspended in both directions: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating why a man was hit by an oncoming 7 train in Long Island City on Tuesday morning.

At 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers from the 108th Precinct responded to a call of a man struck by a train at at Vernon Blvd-Jackson Ave station. Upon their arrival, emergency service personnel found that the victim had been hit by an oncoming 7 train in the tunnel between the Vernon Blvd-Jackson Ave and 42 St-Grand Central stations.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

The MTA stated that 7 train service between 34th St-Hudson Yard and Hunters Point Ave has been suspended in both directions, with Hudson Yards-bound 7 trains are ending at 61st St-Woodside, Queensboro Plaza or Hunters Point Ave. The LIRR is accommodating NYCT MetroCard holders at no additional charge at the Main Street, Woodside and Penn Stations.