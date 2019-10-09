New affordable housing complex opens with ribbon cutting in Downtown Jamaica

A new 100 percent affordable housing complex opened in Jamaica giving 89 families a new home close to the neighborhoods transit hub.

City and elected officials joined Armer Companies to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the 14-story tower at 92-61 165th St., where the Archer Avenue Apartments became available to households earning roughly $30,000 to $58,000 a year.

“I’ve struggled with uncomfortable living conditions and rent burden at my previous residence,” new resident Amanda Ambriose said. “But now, living here at Archer Avenue Apartments, my rent is lower and the apartment allows for comfortable living, which has made it easier for me to pursue my bachelor’s degree. This development is good for the community and is helping adults like me become independent.”

The building is already at 100 percent occupancy with units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to modern amenities including a laundry facility, bike storage room and a recreational room.

“Affordable housing in a predominant community of color is something we need to see more of,” Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman said. “With 100 percent affordability we are easing the burden of the high cost of residing in this city and at least a portion of our constituents will have a little more to save and recycle into their communities.”

The development also features 7,000 square feet of commercial space.

“The Archer Avenue Apartments complex is a welcome addition to one of our city’s most vibrant communities,” Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said. “This project has brought 89 units of much needed high-quality affordable housing to Jamaica, a great neighborhood that is growing with community input through the implementation of the Jamaica Now Action Plan, which our office developed in partnership with the de Blasio administration. It is great to be here today to celebrate this latest milestone in the revitalization of Jamaica.”

Councilman Donovan Richards who holds sway over another Arker Companies project, the 2,200-unit, 11-building Edgemere Commons development at the site of the old Peninsula Hospital site in the Rockaways, in City Council voting next month, was impressed with the Jamaica complex.

“The opening of Archer Avenue is a big step toward the revitalization of Downtown Jamaica,” Richards said. “Providing New Yorkers with quality, affordable housing is the key to lifting up and stabilizing our communities.”