Cops investigating shooting death of Glen Oaks teenager

A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Glen Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male in front of 82-53 268th St. at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 9. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 105th Precinct discovered Jay Patel, of 267th Street in Glen Oaks, had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Patel to North Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.