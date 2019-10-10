Forest Hills’ Aigner Chocolates reveals creative batch of creepy chocolates for Halloween

In the tradition of Halloween pranks, Forest Hills’ Aigner Chocolates proves that even artisanal chocolate-makers can embrace the campy side of the holiday.

The chocolatier’s season batch of candy is full of creepy and creative details.

Aigner unveiled batch of Halloween candy that includes a bloodshot monster eyeballs, a disembodied mouth oozing with green goo and a “Halloween nose” with its two phlegmy nostrils stuffed with candy corn.

“Kids especially love the gross chocolates like the eyeballs and teeth. And unicorns are so popular with girls, we figured, why can’t they love one that’s a zombie, too?” said owner Rachel Kellner.

In addition to their wacky new candy creations, the store will also have its annual favorites like witches, ghosts and pumpkins. More than 30 individual items are available in a variety of combinations or are sold separately.

All of Aigner’s Halloween items can be ordered online or picked up at their Forest Hills shop, located at 103-02 Metropolitan Ave.

Aigner was recently named “Best Chocolate Shop in New York” by Mental Floss.

To see more Halloween items, visit aignerchocolates.com/category_s/104.htm.