MTA announces LIRR service changes while the Port Washington line undergoes rail safety tests

Port Washington LIRR commuters, get ready for some service changes this weekend.

The MTA is conducting cyclical rail safety tests from Oct. 12 to 13 while the city demolishes a decommissioned pedestrian bridge over the Bayside LIRR tracks.

According to the agency, they will perform safety tests using a Sperry Rail Car, a train car fitted with ultrasonic and induction test equipment. The train car is designed to detect internal defects inside the rails which are not readily visible to the human eye.

When it finds a defect, LIRR track maintenance workers will correct it immediately.

In lieu of trains, buses will be available during the early morning hours between Woodside and Port Washington on Saturday and between Great Neck and Port Washington on Sunday.

On both nights between 10 a.m. and midnight, the agency will implement half-hourly service between Penn Station and Great Neck with added stops at Mets-Willets Point to accommodate riders attending the Rolling Loud Festival at Citi Field.

Saturday, Oct. 12, from midnight to 8 a.m. between Woodside and Port Washington

Eastbound customers may take trains to Woodside and transfer to buses departing at 12:38 a.m., 1:38 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 5:39 a.m. and 6:37 a.m.

Westbound customers may take buses departing Port Washington at 1:03 a.m., 2:58 a.m., 4:28 a.m. and 5:33 a.m. to connect with trains at Woodside

Buses will also be available for customers to make local stops in either direction between Flushing-Main Street and Port Washington. Eastbound buses leave from Flushing-Main Street at 12:36 a.m., 1:36 a.m., 3:30 a.m., 5:36 a.m. and 6:36 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, from midnight to 8 a.m. between Great Neck and Port Washington

Eastbound customers may take trains to Great Neck and transfer to buses departing at 1:02 a.m., 2:02 a.m., 3:50 a.m., 6:05 a.m. and 7:02 a.m.

Westbound customers may take buses departing Port Washington at 12:11 a.m., 1:41 a.m., 3:39 a.m., 5:08 a.m., 6:08 a.m. and 7:11 a.m. to connect with trains at Great Neck

Click here to see the special Port Washington branch timetable.

Additionally, the Port Washington Branch will operate hourly, instead of the regular half-hourly service, due to East Side Access signal testing. These service changes begin Oct. 12 to 13 and continue for a total of four weekends.

Below are several ways customers can stay connected online:

myLIRR.org — Give smartphone users real-time positions of upcoming trains

MYmta app & MTA.info

Email and text message service updates — sign up at MyMTAAlerts.com

@LIRR on Twitter

LIRR will also post current service updates on digital signs at each station and make audio announcements over public address systems and aboard trains.

Customers can call LIRR’s Customer Service Center at 511 and saying “Long Island Rail Road.” Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use the 711 telecommunications relay service to reach LIRR at 511.