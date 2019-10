Police discovered a “badly decomposed” body inside of a Little Neck apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 3:36 p.m. on Oct. 13 regarding an unconscious individual inside of an apartment unit at 251-26 Northern Blvd. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the unconscious body, which was “badly decomposed,” according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and confirmed the body was dead.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.