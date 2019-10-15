Christ the King High School senior receives 2020 National Merit Scholarship honors

Christ the King senior Krystian Makocki was recently named as a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Principal Geri Martinez presented to the school with a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program.

“We congratulate Krystian on being recognized for demonstrating outstanding academic success. These exams are extremely challenging and it not only speaks to Krystian’s commitment to his education, but also to the dedicated teachers of Christ the King who have helped him excel in his education,” said Martinez.

Krystian is among 34,000 Commended Students in the U.S. who are being recognized. The titles goes to students who placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC.