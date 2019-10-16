Bomb cyclone to bring heavy rain and wind to Queens, Con Edison prepping for power outage restoration

A bomb cyclone is due to hit on Wednesday night, drenching not just Queens but the entire northeast.

According to AccuWeather.com, the storm will bring heavy rains and high winds starting in the evening on Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Thursday, Oct. 17, with the storm quickening in pace fast enough to classify as a bomb cyclone.

Power outages and downed power lines can occur as a result. Con Edison crews are preparing to respond to any outages that occur today or tonight due to rain and windstorms forecast.

Con Edison is reminding Queens residents to not go near any fallen power lines and to report them to Con Edison immediately. Con Edison is also urging residents to treat fallen wires like they are live, and that they can be hidden from view by tree limbs, leaves or water.

If a power line falls on your car while you’re in it, Con Edison stated that you stay inside the vehicle and wait for emergency personnel. If power goes out while you’re at home, disconnect or turn off appliances that would turn on automatically when service is restored, as several appliances starting up at once can overload the circuits.

Con Edison recommends checking that flashlights and any battery-operated radios are in working order, and that you have a supply of extra batteries. Residents can follow Con Edison on Twitter or on Facebook for general outage updates, safety tips and storm preparation information.

Customers should report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with the Con Edison mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 800-75-CONED (800-752-6633). When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.