Burglar kicks in door of St. Albans home and flees without taking anything: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who allegedly kicked in the door of a St. Albans home on Oct. 15 in an attempted burglary.

Police say the suspect followed a 50-year-old woman who was walking home near 115th Drive and 196th Street around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 15. The man then forcibly kicked and pushed the door open after the victim had locked it, according to authorities.

The victim hid in a room within the residence and the individual fled on foot in an unknown direction without taking any property, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between the ages of 18 and 24 who is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. The man has dark hair and was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark pants and white sneakers.

Police released surveillance video of the individual that was taken from a nearby location during the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.