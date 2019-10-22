Maspeth High School girls soccer team clinches undefeated season

The Maspeth High School girls soccer team won their final game of the season on Monday, Oct. 21, closing out an undefeated season with a 11-0 shutout against the Young Women’s Leadership School of Astoria.

The team will now vie for the number one seat in the playoffs, which will be announced Wednesday.

“Every player on the field really adds unique value to our team which is why I think we’ve been so successful this season. Our two captains especially, Lina Jaramillo and Zulacka Fajardo, have built an excellent rapport with the girls and motivate everyone to work harder,” Schorr said. “And the freshmen have stepped up to fill big positions.”

The team’s triumphant season comes after only six years of existence. Schorr has coached the team since 2013, working with co-coach David Mez for the last four seasons. Each year she said the team has gotten stronger. Last year they made it to the league finals, only to lose the championship.

“This year we are hoping to return and take home the championship,” Schorr said.

Schorr added that MHS is not the only team in the running for the top playoff spot in the Public School Athletics League. There are several teams leading other leagues throughout the city with an undefeated 11-0 record, and there are two others with one more win on their record.

Susan Wagner High School in Staten Island and East Harlem Pride in Manhattan both have records of 12 wins and no losses or ties.

“My co-coach and I are really proud of this team,” Schorr said.