Jamaica man convicted of raping 16-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution: DA

A Jamaica man was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl that he met online and prostituting her for money, prosecutors announced Thursday.

After a three-week long trial, Richard “KB” Trantham, 35, was found guilty of sex trafficking, compelling prostitution, second-degree promoting prostitution, third-degree promoting prostitution, third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

“The defendant raped and forced the victim into having sex with strangers for money,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “Prostitution is not a victimless crime. This youngster has been scared by this experience. The defendant now faces a lengthy term of incarceration for his actions.”

According to trial testimony, in September 2017, Trantham invited his 16-year-old victim — who he met through Facebook — to model tattoos for him. Trantham picked the girl up from her high school and brought her to his home in Jamaica, where he raped her and forced her to engage in prostitution.

Trantham would pocket all the money that the victim would make. In order to make the victim comply with his demands, Trantham would slap he and told her that she was “messing with his money.”

Testimony said that the victim was constantly in fear for her safety. Trantham eventually allowed the victim to leave in November 2017.

Trantham is due to return to court for sentencing on Nov. 7, when he faces up to 25 years in prison.