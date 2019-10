Top-seeded New York City Football Club lost 2-1 to Toronto Football Club on Oct. 23 in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference semifinals at Citi Field.

NYCFC usually plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, but the home of the Yankees had to kept available during the Bronx Bombers’ postseason run. While the Yankees were eliminated before Wednesday’s match, NYCFC had already committed to playing in Queens.