Senior woman dies of injuries after she was hit by a car in Corona: NYPD

A senior woman died of her injuries last month after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Corona, authorities said.

Police received a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on 49th Avenue near 104th Street at 7:34 a.m. on Sept. 16. Upon their arrival, officers found 74-year-old Luz Ortega lying on the roadway with trauma to her head.

EMS rushed Ortega to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she died of her injuries on Sept. 20.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that a 44-year-old man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe on 49th Avenue. As he was approaching 104th Street, the car struck Ortega, who was trying to cross the street, and knocked her into the road. Ortega suffered the head injury as a result and the driver remained at the scene afterwards.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.