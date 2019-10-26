Here’s a rundown of this month’s real estate highlights in Queens

As interest continues to grow in Queens, real estate listings, new developments, and plans for more buildings continue to pop up throughout the county.

QNS is partnering with Marketproof.com, a new real estate listing search and property database covering New York City, to share some of the latest residential and commercial real estate updates throughout the borough.

For Sale

A two bedroom, two full bathroom co-op at 37-30 83rd St. has been listed for sale with an asking price of $675,000. The unit offers hardwood floors, new appliances and tons of closet space, plus the building has laundry units on the first floor, a parking garage, bike storage and more.

For Rent

A unit in a Ridgewood townhouse located at 404 Seneca Ave. has been listed for rent at $2850 per month. The unit offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and great counter space, plus tons of closet space. The home is also just blocks away from the L and M trains.

Recent Commercial Sale

A 3,000 square foot commercial building at 420 Beach 129th St. in Belle Harbor sold for $2,000,000 on Oct. 3. Originally built in 1995, the building is one story high and previous operated as a restaurant.

New Condo Plan Accepted

21-21 31st Street – Astoria

An offering plan for a building with 46 new condo units at 21-21 31st Street in Astoria was accepted on Oct. 9. The total seelout price for the units is expected to reach $54,880,000.

Source: Information in the article comes from Marketproof.com, a new real estate listing search and property database covering the five boroughs of NYC. Marketproof compiles and publishes information from government agencies, real estate brokerages, public input, and other sources and uses advanced software to surface what matters.