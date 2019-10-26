Police searching for gunman who shot a man in the leg in Jamaica

Cops are looking for the gunman who allegedly shot a man in the leg in Jamaica earlier this month.

The 32-year-old male victim was leaving his apartment near 89th Street and 148th Street at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 9 when a masked individual approached and shot him in the leg before fleeing to part unknown, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens by private means, where he was treated and later released, cops said.

Police described the suspect as an adult male with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.