Wyckoff Heights Pediatrics Emergency Center opens newly renovated SAFE ZONE

Photos by Dominick Totino Photography

Wyckoff Heights Pediatrics Emergency Center officially opened its new SAFE ZONE reception area on Oct. 1. Wyckoff received a grant from the Smilezone Foundation — which selects different hospitals and helps make them physically and emotionally safe for children — to complete the renovation.

The SAFE ZONE will help keep kids calm, both physically and emotionally, while they are waiting for their appointment. The new area includes child-friendly furniture, soothing music, a large television with interactive games and programs.

