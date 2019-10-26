Wyckoff Heights Pediatrics Emergency Center opens newly renovated SAFE ZONE

Wyckoff Heights Pediatrics Emergency Center officially opened its new SAFE ZONE reception area on Oct. 1. Wyckoff received a grant from the Smilezone Foundation — which selects different hospitals and helps make them physically and emotionally safe for children — to complete the renovation.

The SAFE ZONE will help keep kids calm, both physically and emotionally, while they are waiting for their appointment. The new area includes child-friendly furniture, soothing music, a large television with interactive games and programs.