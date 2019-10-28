South Ozone Park Library celebrates grand reopening following months-long roof replacement project

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams and Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott celebrated the grand reopening of the South Ozone Park Library on Friday.

The library, located at 128-16 Rockaway Blvd., is now open to the community following a $579,000 roof replacement project that began in May.

Adams, Walcott, and community leaders marked the occasion with a special story time session for local students and free giveaways for attendees.

“Public libraries are community spaces where residents of all ages can expand their horizons,” Adams said. “I am proud to have provided funding for this important project. The community has eagerly anticipated the reopening of the South Ozone Park Library and I could think of no better way to celebrate than sitting down with local youths for story time.”

Walcott thanked Adams for her help with this project.

“Queens Public Library is committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces that inspire our customers to pursue knowledge, information or a path to new opportunities,” Walcott said. “As we celebrate the reopening of our South Ozone Park branch, we are grateful to Council member Adrienne Adams for allocating capital funds to replace the roof, allowing the community to continue benefiting from our resources, including early literacy programs, such as this story time.”