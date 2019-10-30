Con Edison prepping for power outages due to impending Halloween rainstorms

The impending rain and wind storms stand to bring some frightful weather for Halloween in Queens.

According to the National Weather Service, starting Oct. 30 the borough is expected to be hit with periodic rain, isolated thunderstorms and high winds, which will continue through Nov. 1, making for some wet trick-or-treating weather on Halloween.

Power outages could occur as a result of the predicted storms, and the rain and winds could cause tree branches to fall on the power lines. Con Edison crews are preparing to respond to any outages that occur due to the forecast.

Once again, Con Edison is reminding Queens residents to not go near any fallen power lines and treat them like they are live. If you see any fallen wires, report them to Con Edison immediately. If a power line falls on your car while you’re in it, stay inside the vehicle and wait for help to arrive.

If power goes out while you’re at home, disconnect or turn off appliances that would turn on automatically when service is restored, as several appliances starting up at once can overload the circuits. Con Edison also recommends checking that flashlights and any battery-operated radios are in working order, and that you have a supply of extra batteries.

Residents can follow Con Edison on Twitter or on Facebook for general outage updates, safety tips and storm preparation information.

Customers should report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with the Con Edison mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 800-75-CONED (800-752-6633). When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.