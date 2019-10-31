When it comes to picking out the style of home you want, it can be overwhelming to figure out what’s best for you. Luckily, new listings in a variety of styles are joining the Queens real estate market.
This week we’re showing off three great options for homebuyers: a colonial in Douglaston with mooring rights, plus two Bayside co-ops that have been beautifully maintained over the years.
MLS: 3174929
17 Grosvenor Street St., Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $1,650,000
Details: This charming colonial in Douglaston sits comfortably in the neighborhood’s landmark district. Features include four bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), a living room, dining room, kitchen, den, a detached garage, a private driveway and a basement. The home is just steps away from Little Neck Bay, and the homebuyer who snags this house will also get mooring rights and access to the community dock and beach.
For more information, contact listing agents Kiki Soletic at 516-993-4836 or Rula Baki at 917-674-8984.
MLS: 3175993
18-15 215th St. Apt 6S, Bayside, NY 11360
Listing Price: $459,000
Details: This Bayside co-op has been beautifully maintained and offers a great space as a starter home. Features include one bedroom, one full bathroom, a living room, dining room, a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of closet space, plus access to the building’s spa, pool, gym and more. The private terrace offers a nice space to enjoy your morning coffee or to watch the boats go by on Little Neck Bay.
For more information, contact listing agent Donna Rubertone at 516-662-7475.
MLS: 3174822
18-50 211th St. 4A, Bayside, NY 11360
Listing Price: $288,888
Details: This beautiful co-op in Bayside has been well maintained since it was first built in 1959. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, an eat-in kitchen, a living room/dining room combo and tons of closets. The building gives you access to a playground and a community pool, plus it’s steps away from the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.
For more information, contact listing agent Teresa Reid at 917-318-0299.
