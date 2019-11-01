Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Nov. 1

Play at the Footlight

Parents and caregivers can bring their babies and toddlers to meet up with others.

2 to 6 p.m. at The Footlight Bar [465 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood, www.Thefootlightbar.nyc]. Free.

Artist Fellowship Info Session #2

Find out how to apply for the 2020 Socrates Annual Fellowship program, and ask Jess Wilcox, the Socrates’ Curator and Director of Exhibitions, how your art could be supported with stipends to achieve your dream public arts project.

4 to 5 p.m. at Sticks education studio, Socrates Sculpture Park [32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, www.Socratessculpturepark.org] . Free.

Quiet Clubbing Events

The headphones will go on, and the sounds of the city are blocked out starting at 10 p.m. at Bohemian Beer Garden. Multiple DJs will control the music you’re hearing all night, and you can choose from three genres to jam out to while you drink and party the night away.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden [2919 24th Ave., Astoria, www.Bohemianhall.com]. $15 to $20.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Wildlife Weekends

Interact with animals big and small at Queens County Farm Museum through animal feeding and pony rides. Don’t miss the chance to see and hold the cute, but slimy frogs, and see the Bugs and Animals Show.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park, www.Queensfarm.org]. $12 advance tickets; $15 at the door; free for members.

Pumpkin Smash at Lou Lodati Park

Turn your tired pumpkin into helpful compost so it can live on in the city’s parks’ soil.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lou Lodati Park [41-15 Skillman Ave., Long Island City, www.Queensbotanical.org]. Free.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Fall Open House

Join MoMA PS1 for an afternoon of programming for the beginning of the group exhibition “Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991-2011.” There will be a screening of Herzog’s documentary film “Lessons of Darkness,” followed by discussions with artists and catalog contributors.

12 to 6 p.m. at MoMA PS1 [22-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, www.Moma.org]. Free.

Queens Park of the Month: Kissena Corridor Park

Celebrate Urban Park Rangers’ pick for park of the month, Kissena Corridor Park, by visiting.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kissena Corridor Park [56th Road and 146th Street, www.Nycgovparks.org]. Free.

Stop ‘N’ Swap

Bring easily portable, reusable items like games, books, toys, clothes, and hardware to this swap-style thrifting event.

12 to 3 p.m. at The Shops at Atlas Park [80-00 Cooper Ave., Glendale, www.Grownyc.org]. Free.

Farm Store’s Seasonal Farmstand

Join Queens County Farm Museum for their last farmstand of the season. Shop farm-fresh veggies, flowers, and other produce.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park, www.Queensfarm.org]. Free.

Story Slam: Cake

Tell true stories from your own life and listen to others tell theirs. All stories this night will center around the theme “CAKE”.

8:30 to 10 p.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, www.qedastoria.com]. $5.